James Van Der Beek And Wife Kimberly Expecting 6th Child Explains It Provokes Quite A Reaction

“I do find with the number six, an explanation seems to be asked for, But we love the chaos!” says James Van Der Beek.

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly have already 5 kids Gwendolyn, 16 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 5½, Joshua, 7½, and Olivia, 9.

“The biggest concern was having enough one-on-one time with each child, and it’s getting wildly expensive to travel. But we really felt another child knocking at our door,” says Kimberly.

The couple did say they did have serious questions about expanding their family once again but they were ready for another child.

They don't have a nanny but do have a housekeeper and an occasional babysitter to help out at times.

With all the kids so far they have a 90-minute nightly routine.

"Now, date nights are on the couch ordering in and snuggling up, I’m down for the couch time!” says Kimberly.



