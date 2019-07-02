James Franco Now Involved In The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Abuse Case

Looks like a court subpoena is in James Franco's future.

A surveillance video has recently surfaced that shows Franco with Amber Heard in an elevator in the apartment of now ex-husband Johnny Depp, and allegedly shows the two meeting 24 hours after the huge fight that ended their marriage.

Heard can be seen riding the elevator down to the the parking area, and after she exits, is seen re-entering with Franco in tow. The video also clearly shows the two know a camera is present and do not allow their faces to be shown clearly. Eventually Heard moves backward towards Franco, with her face still hidden, then moves closer and appears to speak with him while keeping his head down.

That conversation is what Johnny Depp and his legal team are very interested in knowing about.

Depp's legal team is considering James Franco a "witness" and have every plan to question him under penalty of perjury about what was said during that conversation.

Adam Waldman, Depp's attorney said, "We are interested in James Franco and Elon Musk as fact witnesses because we have evidence they are men who saw Amber Heard's face in the days and nights between when she claimed Mr. Depp smashed her in the face on May 21 and when she went to court with painted on 'bruises' to obtain a Temporary Restraining Order on May 27."

-story via yahoo.com