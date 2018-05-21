Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Play Villain In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel

Jake Gyllenhaal could be the next star to join the MCU. Gyllenhall is reportedly in talks to star as the main villain in the upcoming 'Spiderman: Homecoming' sequel.

If casts, Gyllenhall would share the screen with Michael Keaton, who will be returning as the first movie's antagonist, Vulture. Gyllenhaal's comic book debut will see him take on the role of Mysterio, an iconic villain from the 'Spiderman' comics.

So far, there's no real plot details out there. Obviously, Tom Holland will be returning as Peter Parker, and John Watts will return in the director's chair.

Mysterio is a pretty.... mysterious... character, mostly relying on a combination of illusions and mind altering chemicals to carry out his evil schemes.

Via Variety