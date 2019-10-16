The Cast of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical Adapt Alanis Morissette's Song 'Head Over Feet'.

Alanis Morissette's album 'Jagged Little Pill' will soon be taking over Broadway as a live musical in November.

Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano give a preview of "Head Over Feet" Morissette's 1996 hit.

“Some people enter relationships a little more apprehensive than others. Watching them both interact like, ‘I really want this but I’m terrified!’ That’s what the song’s about.” Morissette says.

The musical doesn't talk about Morissette's life it talks about Healys: a fictional family who struggles to shelter their adoptive daughter as well as themselves, from the outside world.

Morissette hired Diablo Cody to take on the project using only her songs as a guide.

The Sneak preview of the musical was released as a music video looking similar to Morissette's video that was has been out.





Video of &quot;Head Over Feet&quot; ft. Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano | Jagged Little Pill

Via Rolling Stone