Hair loss, a subject most talked about by men.

Hollywood's Jada Pinket Smith is now talking about her experience with hair loss in a new episode of her Facebook Watch talk show, "Red Table Talk."

(Move to 2:35 for her conversation)

Share this story with others who may be dealing with hair loss.

Best wishes to Jada. Hopefully her hair loss is in recession and this conversation will helps others dealing with hair loss.