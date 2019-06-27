Jackie O's Estate At Martha's Vineyard Hits The Market For $65 Million

The ocean front home previously owned by Jackie Kennedy Onassis in Martha's Vineyard has officially gone on sale this week.

Caroline Kennedy, Jackie's daughter, put the estate on the market starting at $65 million.

“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit,” Caroline said. “The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved books. She even built a fairy treehouse for her grandchildren.”

The estate property sits on 340 acres overlooking a mile of Atlantic Ocean beachfront near the Cliffs of Gay Head with a five-bedroom house, a two-story guest house with four bedrooms and other amenities such as a pool and tennis court.

If the property sells around it's $65 million asking price, it would break the record for a single-family estate on Martha’s Vineyard.

-story via yahoo.com