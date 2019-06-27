Jackie O's Estate At Martha's Vineyard Hits The Market For $65 Million

June 27, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
marthas vineyard

Win McNamee / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

The ocean front home previously owned by Jackie Kennedy Onassis in Martha's Vineyard has officially gone on sale this week.  

Caroline Kennedy, Jackie's daughter, put the estate on the market starting at $65 million.  

“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit,” Caroline said. “The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved books. She even built a fairy treehouse for her grandchildren.”

The estate property sits on 340 acres overlooking a mile of Atlantic Ocean beachfront near the Cliffs of Gay Head with a five-bedroom house, a two-story guest house with four bedrooms and other amenities such as a pool and tennis court. 

If the property sells around it's $65 million asking price, it would break the record for a single-family estate on Martha’s Vineyard.

-story via yahoo.com 

 

Tags: 
Jackie O
Jackie Kennedy Onassis
Kennedy's
Estate
Martha's Vineyard
Sale
property
Real estate
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes