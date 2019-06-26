"Everything just gets more and more dramatic!" - Angela Chase On 'Dead To Me'

On This Week's Episode Of JACKFLIX With Angela Chase & Billy Kidd

June 26, 2019
Angela Chase
Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's episode Angela and Billy discuss ''Dead To Me'' on Netflix.

"Dead To Me" is a dark comedy -- which explores the weirdly funny sides of grief, loss and forgiveness -- features a cast that includes TV veterans Christina Applegate and Ed Asner.

SPOILER ALERT!!

Jen's husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit Judy has recently suffered a tragic loss of her own. The ladies meet at a support group and, despite their polar-opposite personalities, become unlikely friends. As the women bond over bottles of wine and a shared affinity for "The Facts of Life," Judy tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it. 

Trailer: 

