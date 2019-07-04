"It was virtual reality on steroids!" - Billy Kidd on Black Mirror's Striking Vipers

Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's episode Angela and Billy discuss the first episode of the latest season of Black Mirror: 'Striking Vipers' on Netflix.

SPOILER ALERT!!

Danny and Karl were best friends in college. Eleven years later and Danny has built a strong lifestyle with a wife and son while Karl remains wild, seemingly incapable of growing up. When the two friends reconnect at a birthday party, they seem to find their old groove. However, the innovation of virtual reality introduces new possibilities. While playing a nostalgic video game from their youth, both men discover a new form of satisfaction.

Trailer: