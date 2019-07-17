Why Did Trent Reznor Give Miley Cyrus Permission To Use His Nine Inch Nails' Songs? - Angela

On This Week's Episode Of JACKFLIX With Angela Chase & Billy Kidd

July 17, 2019
Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's episode Angela and Billy discuss the third and last episode of the latest season of Black Mirror: 'Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too' on Netflix.

"Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" is the third and final episode in series five of anthology series Black Mirror. Written by showrunner Charlie Brooker and directed by Anne Sewitsky, the episode first aired on Netflix on 5 June 2019, along with the rest of series five.

SPOILER ALERT!!

The episode follows Ashley O (Miley Cyrus), a pop singer who is creatively restricted by her management team, and Rachel (Angourie Rice) and Jack Goggins (Madison Davenport), teenage sisters who struggle with the recent loss of their mother. Brooker based "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" on a sitcom script he'd written years prior.

Trailer: 

