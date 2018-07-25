One Texan Is Making The Most Of This Heat, Dehydrates Apples On The Dashboard

We've officially reached that time of year where we can fry eggs on the ground and bake cookies in our cars! Yay!!!!!!

As temperatures tapped out on Monday around 105 degrees in DFW, we've found our very first item cooking on the dashboard of the car. And believe it or not, but it's one we've never seen before! Apples! One lone Texan opted to dehydrate apples in heat.

Mmmmmm, that will make for a delicious snack on the ride home.