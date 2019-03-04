Ok Dads, It's Time To Take The Cheese Challenge!

Dads all over the world are taking part in the Cheese Challenge! While we aren't sure how moms feel about this, it does make for some pretty great internet videos.

Here's how it works...first you have to buy the single slices of cheese, you know the Kraft cheese that comes inside the little plastic packages. Next, wait until you child is secure in a high chair. Then, dads, you quickly swoop in when mom isn't looking and throw your piece of cheese on your baby's face. The goal is to make it stick on the first throw.

Ok, now that you know how to do it, please enjoy these amazing videos of other dads taking the challenge.

