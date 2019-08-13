INXS Founding Member Andrew Farriss Releases Country Video

Farriss’ song ‘Come Midnight’ Was Inspired by His Wife, Marlina

August 13, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
INXS

Mark Metcalfe / Stringer

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Music
Music News

INXS founding member, Andrew Farriss, recently released some new music, but the style may come as a surprise to fans. Farriss, who was the main songwriter for INXS, and is in the Australian songwriters Hall of Fame decided to go back to his roots for his new song ‘Come Midnight.’ Check out the music video below.

The western-flavored music video for Andrew Farriss’ ‘Come Midnight’ was released on Friday. The song keeps to his early roots, remembering it’s always about the music. ‘Come Midnight’ is the first track from a soon to be released full length album.

“I played some guitar riffs in Australia and then tracked other parts in the US. I’ve been really lucky to have an amazing group of musicians to work with,” said Andrew Farriss. The song was influenced by Farriss’ wife Marlina, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. Andrew Farriss hopes to release a full album of his country-inspired music in January.

Via Tone Deaf

Tags: 
INXS
Andrew Farriss
Debut Solo Track
Music Video
country
Come Midnight

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes