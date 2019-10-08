Instagram Removing Following Feature That Allowed Users To See Other People's Likes And Comments

In an attempt to combat depression and paranoia, Instagram has revealed plans to remove a certain feature from the social media app.

Users will no longer be able to see other people's likes and comments.

A feature that many didn't even know existed, allows one to see all the other pics and videos their friends or significant other is liking and commmenting on.

However, according to Instagram's head of product, the decision was more of a simplicity factor.

Proud of this change. We are trying to build a culture where “unshipping” is valued just as much as shipping in the first place. https://t.co/xK6y04iEgu — Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) October 7, 2019

In addition to this, Instagram is testing a feature where only the original poster will be able to see the likes for their post.

-story via dailymail.co.uk