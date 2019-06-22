Instagram Couple Gets Slammed After Admitting Mom Works Two Jobs To Pay For Their Lifestyle

The life of an Instagram influencer can seem pretty glamorous, but make one mistake, and the internet will never let you forget it. A couple with an Instagram following of over 40,000 people is getting slammed after admitting one of their parents works two jobs to pay for their extravagant lifestyle.

Catalin Onc and Elena Engelhardt are a married couple form Germany that runs the Instagram account “Another Beautiful Day.” Their page is full of pictures form their travels around the world, including; Bali, Indonesia, Nepal, France and Italy. While they seemingly have a full life, their downfall came when they posted a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a bike trip from Germany to Africa.

The couple posted their campaign on Facebook, where they admitted to Onc’s mother working two jobs to support their travels. “Some will tell us to get jobs, like everyone else and stop begging. But when you have the impact we do on others life, getting a job is not an option,” said the now deleted Facebook post. The couple’s followers immediately turned on them, forcing the couple to step away from the spotlight for a little bit.

While the German couple continues to preach that their page is helping to make a difference, the followers for the most part have fully turned on them, with most of their posts containing negative comments. If there is any lesson to be learned here, it’s that the internet never forgets.

Via Buzzfeed News