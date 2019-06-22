Instagram Couple Gets Slammed After Admitting Mom Works Two Jobs To Pay For Their Lifestyle
Catalin Onc and Elena Engelhardt run the account, “Another Beautiful Day”
The life of an Instagram influencer can seem pretty glamorous, but make one mistake, and the internet will never let you forget it. A couple with an Instagram following of over 40,000 people is getting slammed after admitting one of their parents works two jobs to pay for their extravagant lifestyle.
This influencer couple is getting dragged after saying one of their parents pays for their travel https://t.co/IJrP3sdVwY— BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) June 21, 2019
Catalin Onc and Elena Engelhardt are a married couple form Germany that runs the Instagram account “Another Beautiful Day.” Their page is full of pictures form their travels around the world, including; Bali, Indonesia, Nepal, France and Italy. While they seemingly have a full life, their downfall came when they posted a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a bike trip from Germany to Africa.
I love to climb things, I don't know why. I'll be in Nepal climbing in the Himalayas (in preparation for Everest) from March for more than two months. I told myself I would make this happen long ago, didn't know how but sure enough I am getting closer. Law of attraction. Photos taken by @motherlode_
The couple posted their campaign on Facebook, where they admitted to Onc’s mother working two jobs to support their travels. “Some will tell us to get jobs, like everyone else and stop begging. But when you have the impact we do on others life, getting a job is not an option,” said the now deleted Facebook post. The couple’s followers immediately turned on them, forcing the couple to step away from the spotlight for a little bit.
LOOK WITHIN And with this post, I will step away from social media for a little while. I mentioned that I'll be doing the hardest thing I've ever done mentally and physically, soon. Here it is. I am going on a walk. I will walk as long as I possibly can. No sleep, No social media, No distractions. Just me and my brain out there. This first came to my mind in the Himalayan mountains, where I got to experience what my mind, body and soul are capable of. Now I'm going to take it even further. I am ready to face whatever is buried deep inside me. those doing the 30 day challenge, carry on. Remember why you started and keep moving forward. Much love to you all. Time to do some soul work.
While the German couple continues to preach that their page is helping to make a difference, the followers for the most part have fully turned on them, with most of their posts containing negative comments. If there is any lesson to be learned here, it’s that the internet never forgets.
Via Buzzfeed News