Austin Brewery Releases New “Freak Power” Beer Inspired By Hunter S. Thompson

The Beer Will Coincide With The Brewery’s Voter Registration Events

July 5, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Beer

ronstik

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Local Buzz
Local News

Austin’s own Independence Brewing Co. has done it again, this time introducing the world to a new beer that coincides with the brewery’s voter registration events. Freak Power is a blood-orange infused hefeweizen that was inspired by none other than Hunter S. Thompson. The beer is currently being sold at a number of locations.

Freak Power was inspired by Hunter S. Thompson’s “freak party” political party, which he launched in 1970 during his run for sheriff in Aspen, Colorado. The beer has similar qualities to most summer wheat beers. It has hints of clove and banana, with tart citrus and orange peel qualities. The tangy blood orange flavor, and touch of earthiness, gives Freak Power its dry finish.

The beers rollout coincides with Independence Brewing Co.’s upcoming voter registration event happening all throughout Texas. The events will take place in five different cities, including Dallas and Ft Worth. Those events will take place later this summer.

Independence Brewing Co. was created in 2004 by Amy Cartwright and her husband, Rob. It is one of Austin’s oldest breweries, and with their newest beer, they are hoping to have an impact in the next election.

Via GuideLive

Tags: 
Beer
Independence Brewing Co.
Austin
Hunter S. Thompson
Freak Power
Voter Registration

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes