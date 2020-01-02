IHOP Server Receives Huge Tip From Donnie Wahlberg To Celebrate New Year

On New Year's Day, for Bethany Provencher it was just another day of work at IHOP.

But little did she know her year was about to start off with a pretty big surprise.

A huge $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg!

“I’ve loved Donnie my whole life—I was a very big New Kids on the Block fan when I was a kid,” Bethany said. “I didn’t want to freak out at the table, so I went into the bathroom and freaked out a little. I was like, ‘oh my god!'”

“I served them the best I could do,” she continued. “He folded up the receipt and he gave it to me, and told me not to open it until he left. I said ‘okay, thank you, guys, come again. I’ll take care of you again.’ Then I open it, and I almost fell to the floor.”

-story via yahoo.com