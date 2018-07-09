IHOP Name Change Was A Publicity Stunt To Promote New Burgers

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

Don't fret! IHOP didn't change their name after all.

On their Twitter, IHOP posted a tweet that they're giving away 60 cent pancakes on July 17th! (Definitely mark that on your calendar).

On that tweet they quoted: "(except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)".

So things are back to normal at IHOP, they just wanted to promote their new burgers, that's all.