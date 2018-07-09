IHOP Name Change Was A Publicity Stunt To Promote New Burgers

Don't fret! IHOP didn't change their name after all. 

On their Twitter, IHOP posted a tweet that they're giving away 60 cent pancakes on July 17th! (Definitely mark that on your calendar). 

On that tweet they quoted: "(except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)". 

So things are back to normal at IHOP, they just wanted to promote their new burgers, that's all. 

