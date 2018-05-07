Idaho State University 'Misplaced' Some Weapons-Grade Plutonium

We all lose stuff, especially small things like our car keys, wallet, phone.. but how about weapons-grade plutonium, you know, the stuff they make nuclear bombs with?

No, well a University in Idaho has recently reported a small amount of the dangerous, radioactive substance missing. According to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Idaho State University can’t account for about a 30th an ounce of plutonium, which is about the size of a U.S. quarter.

Luckily, that's not enough to make a proper nuke, but according to agency spokesman Victor Dricks, it is enough to make spread nuclear contaminates or make a small dirty bomb.

Dr. Cornelis Van der Schyf, vice president of research at the university, claims the 'mix up' is due to paperwork... In a statement to the AP, Dr. Van der Schyf claims, “Unfortunately, because there was a lack of sufficient historical records to demonstrate the disposal pathway employed in 2003, the source in question had to be listed as missing.”

The Plutonium was first reported missing back in October during a routine inventory of research materials, when a school employee discovered the University could only account for 13 of it's 14 plutonium sources.

So, you may be wondering, what's the penalty for misplacing plutonium? Well, apparently its only a $8,500 fine...

Via NY Post