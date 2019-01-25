Hulu To Lower Cost Of Basic Plan, Ups Live-TV Service

If you use Hulu as your streaming service, you might see a good change in your billing.

Hulu announced that they are lowering the price for its on-demand service by $2, while the live-TV service will go up $5 more.

This comes after Netflix announced they are raising their prices from $11 to $13 of their popular plan. Both streaming services are testing out how much consumers are willing to pay since most people are cutting out the expensive cable prices.

As you may or may not know, the streaming service market will have more as companies are releasing their own services to the consumer. Companies like Disney is releasing "Disney +" sometime in 2019, while WarnerMedia wants a streaming service that will have blockbuster movies and HBO series, and NBCUniversal coming out with their own service in 2020.

How much will you pay for streaming service?

via WFAA