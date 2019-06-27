Hugh Jackman Handed Out Free Coffee In Boston To Promote His Brand

June 27, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
hugh jackman

Jeff Spicer / Stringer

Blogs
This week, ''X-Men" star Hugh Jackman was seen in Boston handing out free coffee.  

But not just any coffee, his coffee. 

Jackman hung out in a Laughing Man Coffee truck all day handing out free cups to bring awareness to his brand which also acts as a charity.  Part of the proceeds of all coffee sales are sent to programs that “clear the way to health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families.”  

Wolverine sighting in Boston! Hugh Jackman was spotted handing out free coffee to fans in Faneuil Hall on Thursday. #7NEWS

A post shared by 7News - WHDH Boston (@7news)

Last year alone the Laughing Man Foundation, while working with Fair Trade, helped 100 families improve their homes and provided 40 students with college scholarships.

-story via whdh.com 

 

 

Hugh Jackman
Boston
free
Coffee
Laughing Man Foundation
charity
2019

