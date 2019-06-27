Hugh Jackman Handed Out Free Coffee In Boston To Promote His Brand

This week, ''X-Men" star Hugh Jackman was seen in Boston handing out free coffee.

But not just any coffee, his coffee.

Jackman hung out in a Laughing Man Coffee truck all day handing out free cups to bring awareness to his brand which also acts as a charity. Part of the proceeds of all coffee sales are sent to programs that “clear the way to health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families.”

Last year alone the Laughing Man Foundation, while working with Fair Trade, helped 100 families improve their homes and provided 40 students with college scholarships.

-story via whdh.com