How Rami Malek And The Rest Of The Cast Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Prepared For Their Epic Re-creation Of Queen's Live Aid Performance

Tackling a movie about one of the most iconic front men, and his beloved band, was always going to be a tough task. Recreating one of their biggest shows, and making it seem live almost seemed impossible. Yet in the new film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ they tackle that exact task, recreating Queen’s Live Aid performance from 1985. Not only was it one of the more intimidating scenes to film, they decided to knock it out on the first day of shooting.

According to star, Rami Malek, who plays Freddy Mercury in the film, it was “baptism by fire,” shooting that scene right at the start of the process. “You walk out there on that stage as it was replicated form the day, and there was a feeling like you could never imagine of extreme euphoria.” Of course Rami Malek and his co-stars were well prepared, practicing for the scene six weeks before filming.

A ton of practice went into these sessions before shooting. They had a number of methods in perfecting the show, including working with movement coach, Polly Bennett, and watching videos on YouTube of the original concert. The group would work on performing a new song every day, until finally working through the entire set list.

The sequence was filmed on an air strip in North London, and the stage they performed on was built to scale of the original stage in the now demolished Wembley Stadium. There were 2,000 extras on board for the show, and they were replicated through CGI to match the original 70,000 person crowd. With cameras hoisted on cranes throughout the venue, the crew was able to capture many aspects similar to that of the original show.

Live Aid was a charity concert for famine relief in Africa. It was held on July 13, 1985 in both London and Philadelphia and was broadcast live on television as well. Some of the others that performed, other than queen, include; Paul McCartney, Elton John and U2. While it was a star studded event, it was Queen’s performance that lived in infamy, and has now been recreated for the film, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ Hopefully the recreation does Freddie Mercury justice.

Via USA Today