How To Listen To 100.3 Jack-fm On The RADIO.com App

Did you know you can listen to 100.3 Jack-fm literally ANYWHERE you go?

In case you didn't know that you can listen to us LIVE anywhere, anytime on the RADIO.com App, here's an enlightening video from our Angela Chase giving you the step-by-step.

How To Download/Favorite/ Listen To Jack On RADIO.com:

1. Download the "RADIO.com" app from your Apple store on iPhone or The Google Play Store on Android.

2. Once downloaded, open the app.

3. It will prompt you to sign up either using your e-mail information or by using your Facebook account.

4. Once successfully signed up through any of the above mentioned methods, a pop-up message will prompt you to select whether you want the app to know your location. (Hit any of the "Allow")

5. A second pop-up message (depending on whether you're using iPhone or Android) will prompt you to select whether or not you'd like to receive notifications from the app. (Very IMPORTANT to say "Allow" so that you can receive notifications from your soon-to-be favorite station Jack-fm!)

**On iPhone: you will have to go your actual iPhone>General Settings> Notification Settings - and turn ON notifications for the RADIO.com app.

6. All of your local stations will automatically populate at the top of the RADIO.com app screen.

7. Scroll through and find 100.3 Jack-fm.

8. Listen & Hit the heart button at the top of the screen to Favorite our station!! (By selecting favorite, you can easily get to Jack-fm anytime on your phone as well as not miss a single push-notification.)