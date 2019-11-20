How Adele Has Lost 20 Pounds Since Her Split With Husband

Adele has had quite the transformation since her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple was married for two years and have a 7-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, together. They separated in April and Adele has had a big weight loss few months after their split from 7 months ago. According to Us Weekly, Adele has lost around 20 pounds.

Here's what is known about Adele's weight loss regimen.

She intensified her workouts, and started exercising three times a week. It has become a part of her routine. In her workouts she includes cardio, circuit training and Pilates.

She has also focused on clean eating and simply focusing on being happy and healthy.

Adele recently showed of her slimmer figure at Drake’s birthday party. She shared a photo of her stunning look on Instagram.

Via: MSN