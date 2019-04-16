Houston Sailor Killed At Pearl Harbor Identified

April 16, 2019
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has confirmed the identity of a 19-year-old Houston sailor, killed at Pearl Harbor.

The agency says that 19-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Richard J. Thomson of League City has been identified and accounted, 77 years later.

Thomson was in the USS Oklahoma with 429 crewmen on board when it capsized during the bombing, resulting in the deaths of all including Thomson.

Between December 1941 to June 1944, Navy officials were recovering the remains of the deceased and were buried in Hawaii. 

Back in 2015, military officials exhumed the USS Oklahoma for analysis, which included DNA testing, resulting in the identity of Thompson.

May this sailor and many more who are unidentified, rest in peace.

 

via NBC DFW

