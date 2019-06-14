Alligator Spotted Swimming In Texas Lake With Knife Sticking Out Of Its Head

Spotting an alligator in a Texas lake is pretty rare, so seeing an alligator in a Texas lake with a knife sticking out of its head is like spotting a unicorn. Erin Weaver, a resident of Houston recently spotted an alligator near her home with a weird object coming from his head. When she noticed it was a knife, she wanted to get it some help.

An alligator is swimming in a Texas lake with a knife in its head https://t.co/GG3an7tuoz pic.twitter.com/gpGD7BdxRg — FOX6 News (@fox6now) June 14, 2019

The American alligator can be found in just about any swamp, lake or river in the southeastern United States. While Houston isn’t known for their large alligator population, this particular neighborhood in the area comes across gators quite often. According to Weaver, they normally aren’t aggressive, which led her to say, “I feel that somebody did this on purpose.”

Luckily for the alligator, the picture has since gone viral, and the Texas Wildlife Agency plans to check on the gator next week. “I want to get help for this alligator. I don’t want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in its head and suffering,” said Weaver.

AR YES. *puffs on corncob pipe, one eye blinking* THAT'LL BE OLD KNIFEY HEAD. LEGEND HAS IT HE ATE A CHEF. — andye (@torn_ainbow) June 14, 2019

The most surprising thing about this tweet is that it’s in Texas and not Florida. https://t.co/qAIEQWQ5Du — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) June 14, 2019

Many on social media were amazed at the photo, as the alligator acted as if nothing was wrong. Luckily, alligators are some of the most resilient species according to alligator researcher Frank Mazzotti. Hopefully, this gator gets the knife out soon, until then it will continue being more terrifying than ever.

Via Fox 6 Now