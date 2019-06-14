Alligator Spotted Swimming In Texas Lake With Knife Sticking Out Of Its Head

The Alligator Will Be Checked On By Texas Wildlife Agency Next Week

June 14, 2019
Alligator

Spotting an alligator in a Texas lake is pretty rare, so seeing an alligator in a Texas lake with a knife sticking out of its head is like spotting a unicorn. Erin Weaver, a resident of Houston recently spotted an alligator near her home with a weird object coming from his head. When she noticed it was a knife, she wanted to get it some help.

The American alligator can be found in just about any swamp, lake or river in the southeastern United States. While Houston isn’t known for their large alligator population, this particular neighborhood in the area comes across gators quite often. According to Weaver, they normally aren’t aggressive, which led her to say, “I feel that somebody did this on purpose.”

Luckily for the alligator, the picture has since gone viral, and the Texas Wildlife Agency plans to check on the gator next week. “I want to get help for this alligator. I don’t want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in its head and suffering,” said Weaver.

Many on social media were amazed at the photo, as the alligator acted as if nothing was wrong. Luckily, alligators are some of the most resilient species according to alligator researcher Frank Mazzotti. Hopefully, this gator gets the knife out soon, until then it will continue being more terrifying than ever.

Via Fox 6 Now

