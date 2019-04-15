Houston Man Uses 'License Plate Flipper' To Avoid Paying Tolls, Gets Arrested

A Houston man was arrested after trying to avoid paying $5,473 in tolls by using a "license plate flipper".

Preston Talbot, 27, was stopped by Houston police after trying to avoid paying a toll at the Sam Houston Expressway and was charged with a misdemeaner, local police says.

"He would activate this device, putting a flipper down in front of his license plate, so the cameras at toll plazas couldn't read his plate," Mark Herman, Harris County Constable says.

Talbot would press a single button, ordering the device to cover his license plate before reaching the cameras.

The devices sold are online, but it's illegal to have in the state of Texas.

via FOX 4