Hotel Goers Keep Getting Catfished By These Deceiving Pool Photos

Shopping online can always be a dicey process, but usually we expect to get, at least, close to what we paid for.

Well, that's far from the case with this hotel in Vietnam. From the pictures on Booking.com, the hotel seems to have a large, beautiful indoor pool with a picturesque skyline view. The unlucky tourists who fell for the pool quickly learned that pictures aren't always 100% reliable...

Our hotel pool in Vietnam...booking.com VS reality ------ we’ve been done there pic.twitter.com/lElDjxzFwd — Jenny Kershaw (@jennykershawx) May 12, 2018

When guests made their way up to the top floor, they discovered that the "spacious" pool was actually closer to the size of a large bathtub.

@emily_faull atleast were not the only ones that have been catfished by https://t.co/EUGogmL3FR #dolphinbayresort — Anya Lakin (@anyalakin) May 13, 2018

After one Twitter user pointed out the false advertising, several more admitted to falling victim to the clever illusion.

Hahahahaha can’t believe we got catfished by a hotel — kaitlin -- (@kaitlinchisholm) May 14, 2018

Don't feel bad though, it looks like most people took the surprise pretty well. Some even jokingly pointed out an unfortunate spelling mistake on the pool ladder...

Too small to even put the E in welcome -- pic.twitter.com/ByMHUUDapT — + (@ZaePadre) May 12, 2018

Via Mashable