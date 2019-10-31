Horse Runs Into California Fire To Rescue It's Family

October 31, 2019
Angela Chase
It really is true that anyone can be a hero.  

In this amazing video going viral from the wildfires out in California, one horse out in Simi Valley wasn't leaving until it left with it's family.  

Check out the video below!  

-story via barstoolsports.com 

