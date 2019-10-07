Holographic Ghost Ship Displayed In Floating River

Philadelphia is featuring a holographic art piece displayed in the Philadelphia on the Delaware River. It is an 18th century ship in the water. Right in time for fall’s spooky season.

Video of Waterfront Arts Debut Installation

Philadelphians will soon be able to learn about the Delaware River's rich, sometimes sordid, history via a 90-foot-tall holographic “Ghost Ship” set to "dock" at the Race Street Pier. https://t.co/SlWb3aKicv — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 29, 2019

All who wish to visit the ghostly ship will have the opportunity to hear the history of the Delaware River, while taking in the artistc sight.

Via:UPI