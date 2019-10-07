Holographic Ghost Ship Displayed In Floating River

A three-dimensional 18th century style ship

October 7, 2019
Reflection of ship

Credit: Getty Images/Maasik

Philadelphia is featuring a holographic art piece displayed in the Philadelphia on the Delaware River.  It is an 18th century ship in the water.  Right in time for fall’s spooky season.

All who wish to visit the ghostly ship will have the opportunity to hear the history of the Delaware River, while taking in the artistc sight.

Via:UPI

