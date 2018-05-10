This High School Wants To Fine Families $1000 For Cheering At Graduation

Graduating from High School is a major milestone, and emotions can run high, especially for parents. Its totally normal for parents to clap, and even cheer when they hear their kid's name called.

Well, there's one High School that really, really hates cheering... In a recent assembly at Greenville High School, students and family were given a stern warning about disrupting the ceremony. Seniors were treated to a slide announcing a fine for anyone who cheers or yells during the ceremony:

Since graduation is a dignified and solemn occasion, graduating seniors and their guests should behave appropriately. Please ask your guests not to call out, cheer, whistle, or applaud during the reading of names and presentation of diplomas.

The Citation for Family Members yelling out is $1,030.

Now, the logic here is that yelling or cheering can keep families from here the names, hold up the ceremony, and be generally disruptive, but $1,030 is clearly an excessive penalty for getting too excited.

As you'd expect people weren't too happy to hear about this... Greenville County Schools spokeswoman Beth Brotherton tried to clear things up, telling parents, "It is not the district's nor Greenville High School’s policy to cite parents. This (Greenville High) slide was created to inform students that because graduation is a 'publicly sanctioned event' and is held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, it is under the jurisdiction of the Greenville Police Department," adding, "Greenville Police have the authority to cite and/or fine people in the audience who create a disturbance or disruption."

As it turns out, the Greenville PD may have the authority to issue citations, but that doesn't mean they will. The spokesman for the Greenville Police Department, Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, said, "Screaming somebody's name or congratulating them, that's not a police matter," Bragg added, "We've made it very clear that we don't remove people."

Now, if arena staff asks an audience member to leave and they refuse, then the police could get involved.

Via Greenville Online