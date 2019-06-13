High School Valedictorian Goes Viral For Savage Graduation Speech

A high school valedictorian in California is qucikly going viral this week for the absolutely savage graduation speech she gave.  

Nataly Buhr of San Ysidro High School in San Diego, began her speech by thanking the school, her parents, and a few teachers for being 'invested in the students' education and well being'.  

However after that, her speech took a huge 180 and began blasting the school administrators and some of the teachers for their negligent behavior and failing to do their jobs.  

 

-story via dailymail.co.uk

 

