High School Soccer Coach In Trouble For Taking Team To Hooters After Loss

A high school soccer coach in New York has gotten himself into a bit of hot water.

The team had been undefeated all season and when they lost their match against another school, coach Blake White decided to take his team to a local Hooters restaurant.

Apparently, his choice of restuarant for the team was not met well by the school board. The team was then made to attend a mandatory meeting to discuss the dinner.

Lynne Rutnik, superintendent of the Lake George Central School District said the outing needed "action" and “It’s been taken seriously and we addressed it."

“As a female superintendent, I took this very seriously and addressed it immediately with the students and the individual," she continued.

For the time being, it is still unknown what kind of action will be taken against coach White.

-story via foxnews.com