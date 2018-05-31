Here's Your Gide To The Biggest Blockbusters Coming This Summer

Summer has always been blockbuster season, but for us Texans, summer movies aren't just awesome entertainment, they're a necessary escape from that vicious heat.

May has already seen some of the best and biggest block busters ever, with titles like "Avengers: Infinity War," "Deadpool 2," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Its going to be tough to top any of these but don't worry, there's still some epic flicks dropping within the next few months:

1.'Ocean's 8'

The classic heist spinoff hits theaters on June 8th. It notably features an all female cast including, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, with Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

2.'Hereditary'

Now this one's no action flick. 'Hereditary,' which hits theaters on June 8th is a chilling horror story of a familial death, a dysfunctional family and one creep little kid. People have already dubbed this the scariest movie of the year, so maybe leave the kids at home

3.'Incredibles 2'

This one you can take the little ones to. The sequel to the beloved Pixar superhero animated flick hits theaters on June 15th.

4.'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Chris Pratt + dinosaurs... enough said. You can get your T-Rex fix on June 22nd when the movie premieres.

5.'Sicario 2: Soldado'

The followup to the cartel thriller sees Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro retuning to put a stop those evil drug lords. It hits theaters on June 29

That's just a few of the epic movies coming this summer, there's also a new 'Mission Impossible' dropping July 27, oh, and Antman returns with his new side kick on July 6th.

Via Esquire