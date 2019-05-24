Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Now that ‘Game of Thrones’ has finally ended all of the actors and actresses are free to pursue other roles in Hollywood.

The mother of dragons herself Emilia Clarke was offered quite a few roles while filming GoT. She recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how she was offered the opportunity to play Anastasia Steele in the infamous trilogy ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. Clarke said she turned down the role due to the fact that she would have to appear naked on camera again. She revealed that those just aren't the types of roles she's interested in.

“Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn't do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God's sake.”

Emilia Clarke went on to say that she didn’t want to be typecast as an actress.

“So, that coming up, I was like, "I can't." I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, "No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question.’”

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle