Here Are All The Secret Codes To Unlock Every Christmas Movie On Netflix!

Dear Netflix: WHY DO WE NEED CODES????

If you're a Netflix user, you may have noticed that not all of your favorite movies come up, even when you search! Well, there is a fix, or a go around for that! Apparently Netflix has a list of codes that will allow you access to all your favorite Holiday films that are available through Netflix. You know, so that you can binge til your hearts desire!!!

1394527 - Romantic Christmas Films

1474017 - Christmas Children & Family Films

Click HERE for ALL the secret codes!

ENJOY! and don’t forget to chill while you’re watching :)