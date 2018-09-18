HEINZ To Unveil 'Mayochup', Mixture Of Mayonnaise And Ketchup

September 18, 2018
Some rejoice, others aren't! Heinz Ketchup tweeted on Monday that "Mayochup" will be hitting the stores soon. 

What is it? Well it's a mixture of mayonnaise and ketchup. 

Back in April, the company posted on Twitter about making the sauce. So they did a poll on Twitter saying if they get 500,000 votes for YES, they will release in American stores. 

The final result, it was a total of 930,691 votes with a 55% yes!

What are your thoughts about this? 

 

via ABC 13

