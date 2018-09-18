HEINZ To Unveil 'Mayochup', Mixture Of Mayonnaise And Ketchup

#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018

Some rejoice, others aren't! Heinz Ketchup tweeted on Monday that "Mayochup" will be hitting the stores soon.

What is it? Well it's a mixture of mayonnaise and ketchup.

Back in April, the company posted on Twitter about making the sauce. So they did a poll on Twitter saying if they get 500,000 votes for YES, they will release in American stores.

The final result, it was a total of 930,691 votes with a 55% yes!

What are your thoughts about this?

via ABC 13