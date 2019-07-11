Heidi Klum and Guitarist Tom Kaulitz Secretly Married For Months

Is it just us or is there a trend happening with celebs having secret weddings?

The latest couple for the world to find out about being married is Heidi Klum and guitarist Tom Kaulitz. Apparently they've been secretly married since February of this year.

During the holidays in 2018, Heidi confirmed their engagement on Instagram. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a black and white, closeup photo of their smiling faces on Christmas Eve. The engagement and marriage was a surprise to quite a few people considering back in 2013 she spoke about the fact that she wasn't ready to tie the knot again anytime soon.

“Maybe if I’m with someone for 15 or 20 years, and we do it in our old age as a fun thing to do.” She added, “But I don’t have the urgency anymore.”

Guess she changed her mind!

-story via hollywoodlife.com