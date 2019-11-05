Heartbreak At Dallas Zoo As Hope The Gorilla Passes Away

A long time resident of the Dallas Zoo has passed away this week.

Hope the gorilla, 23-year-old western lowland gorilla, was experiencing gastrointestinal problems and after her death, officials at the zoo found that Hope's colon was "severely inflamed."

Hope leaves behind her 18 month old daughter, but the father and other gorillas there have been doing their part to care for her in this time. "She seems to be relying most heavily on her dad, Subira, who was there to comfort her immediately and has not left her side."

"We are all completely heartbroken by this sudden loss and ask that you please keep our staff and our gorilla family in your thoughts."

-story via msn.com