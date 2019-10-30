Have John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan Split?

According to sources, Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have officially split.

Apparently Meg was the one to break it off and says she has "no regrets." However this isn't the first time the pair has broken up.

"Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan," Mellencamp said the 1st time they broke up. "She hates me to death."

"I think it’s because I’m a child," he continued. "I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

The two became engaged last November and even spoke about it saying, "Yes, I’m going to get married at some point." "But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace."

"What’s great about now is that John and I are so free to have fun," she said in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. "Maybe that freedom is about being a million years old. But I sometimes think relationships are for aliens. Who does it? Who can do it? I don’t know how any of us ever do."

