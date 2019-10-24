'Hatching Alien-Like Fungus' Spreading Across The UK

A strange fungal plant that resembles a "hatching alien" could be spreading across the UK.

The rare Octopus Stinkhorn (Clathus archeri) also known as Devil's Fingers, smells like rotting fish and was recently spotted in RHS Garden Rosemoor, in North Devon. And now gardeners are expecting more to pop up.

The fungi basically hatch from a “suberumpent” egg, and are described to look like some kind of alien being born.

#BotanicalGothic Clathrus archeri,commonly known as 'octopus stinkhorn',or 'devil's fingers',is a fungus which has a global distribution.The arms then unfold to reveal a pinkish-red interior covered with a dark-olive spore-containing gleba. In maturity it smells like putrid flesh pic.twitter.com/GV2MEqwxFt — Tatiana Fajardo (@Tatiana19796) September 1, 2019

They were brought over to the UK from Australia and New Zealand in 1914.

-story via yahoo.com