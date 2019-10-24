'Hatching Alien-Like Fungus' Spreading Across The UK

A strange fungal plant that resembles a "hatching alien" could be spreading across the UK.  

The rare Octopus Stinkhorn (Clathus archeri) also known as Devil's Fingers, smells like rotting fish and was recently spotted in RHS Garden Rosemoor, in North Devon.  And now gardeners are expecting more to pop up.  

The fungi basically hatch from a “suberumpent” egg, and are described to look like some kind of alien being born.  

They were brought over to the UK from Australia and New Zealand in 1914.

