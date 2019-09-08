New “Harry Potter “ Movie Featuring The Original Cast Is In The Works

September 8, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Red Carpet, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

(Photo by Mark Chilton/Richfoto/AdMedia/Sipa Press)

Harry Potter could very well be making his way back to our movie screens.

A new film starring the original cast, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, is reportedly being developed by Warner Bros.  The studio is looking to adapt to film the theater version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, featuring Harry, Ron, and Hermione as adults raising their own children as they also attend Hogwarts.

No official details have been announced as of yet, though entertainment journalist Jeremy Wein has posted that Warner Brothers owns all future rights to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Via Yahoo!

