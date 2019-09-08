New “Harry Potter “ Movie Featuring The Original Cast Is In The Works

Harry Potter could very well be making his way back to our movie screens.

A new film starring the original cast, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, is reportedly being developed by Warner Bros. The studio is looking to adapt to film the theater version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, featuring Harry, Ron, and Hermione as adults raising their own children as they also attend Hogwarts.

Video of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Exclusive Montage | Helpmann Awards 2019

No official details have been announced as of yet, though entertainment journalist Jeremy Wein has posted that Warner Brothers owns all future rights to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Via Yahoo!