America Has Voted On It's Favorite Novel, And The Winner Is...

PBS's eight part series, "The Great American Read," finished up Tuesday night with a vote to decide the country's favorite Novel. While some familiar titles made the list, Harper Lee's "To Kill A Mockingbird" was the clear winner.

The 1960's classic beat out the likes of the "Harry Potter" series, and "Pride and Prejudice," with those novels and series coming in at third and fourth place, respectively.

The PBS series used a survey of 7,200 Americans, coming from demographically diverse backgrounds, in order to compile their list. They asked readers to name their favorite novel, and the winner was revealed in the 8 part series finale.

While author Harper Lee is no longer around to celebrate her win, having died back in 2016, her book will forever be a part of the American literary world, and has clearly remained in the minds of Americans.

Via USA Today