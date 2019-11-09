Halle Berry Shows Off Her “Ripped Abs”

Halle berry is the definition of aging like fine wine. The 53-year-old actress shows off her incredible six-pack she has as she preps for her new film, Bruised. She is ecstatic to have her washboard stomach and is something she has been working hard for.

She is very proud to accomplish one of her fitness goals. She went to social media to show off her progress and fit body for fans and leaving them some fitness inspiration and motivation to crush their fitness goals too.

She wrote, “Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable! This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal?”

She continued her post by challenging her followers to, “hold yourself to it, the work won't be easy, but the payoff? Worth every damn second."

Now that is motivation. She says, “If I can do it, you can too.”

Many fans and celebrities commented on her post. Including Connor McGregor, Michael B. Jordan and Gabrielle Union.

Via: Buzzfeed