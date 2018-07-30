Hall Park In Frisco Will Be The Area To Test Self-Driving Cars

The future is almost here!

If you're in the Frisco area, you're going to see cars painted in orange and blue. Those cars are self-driving cars. Yes, no one is driving the car!

Drive.ai will be running a pilot program for six months at Hall Park in Frisco. If you don't know what that is, it's a business complex. If you work at that complex, you can use the driverless cars that will take you to restaurants nearby and the shops at The Star.

"By the time the pilot is done, all 10,000 employees will be able to have access to the service," says Don Lepard with Drive.ai.

This will expand later, but for now, it'll be around this area.

WFAA

