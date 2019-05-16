Half Of Americans Use Swimming Pools As Bathtubs, Study Says

May 16, 2019
According to a study by Sachs Media Group, they found that half of Americans use swimming pools as bathtubs.

Roughly 51 percent of people use public swimming pools as a substitute for showering, espcially after a workout.

"When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs," says Chair of Water Quality & Health Council Dr. Chris Wiant in a statement. "Rinsing off for just 1 minute removes most of the dirt, sweat, or anything else on your body."

What's even more gross is that 40 percent of Americans have urinated in pools.

"The bottom line is: Don't pee in the pool," says Chief of CDC's Healthy Swimming Program Michele Hlavsa in a statement. "Swimming is a great way to be physically active and not peeing in the pool is a key healthy swimming step."

via FOX 4

