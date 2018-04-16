Hackers Exploit Casino's Aquarium Thermometer To Steal High-Roller Database

Smart technology sure does make life a whole lot more convenient, but with convenience comes risk...

Nicole Eagan, CEO Darktrace a cybersecurity company, announced on Thursday that a casino suffered a massive data leak at the hands of some crafty hackers. Believe it or not, these unknown cyber-thieves gained access to casino's high-roller database through a smart thermometer used to regulate temperature in a lobby aquarium.

Egan explained that, "The attackers used that to get a foothold in the network. They then found the high-roller database and then pulled that back across the network, out the thermostat, and up to the cloud."

Smart technology requires devices to be connected to a single network, which obviously creates a massive headache for cybersecurity firms. These devices are also often basic in design, meaning they lack advanced security measures.

The hackers made off with info on some of the casino's biggest spenders along with additional private details.

Via Mashable