Guy Gets Arrested Because He Drove A Bird Scooter Drunk

If you have ever hopped on a Lime or Bird scooters, they're so much fun and a great way to explore the city. Though, if you're under the influence, please don't ride them, just like this guy.

TMZ says they obtain a photo from LAPD who stopped a 25-year-old man riding a Bird scooter on the sidewalk. (This is in Los Angeles, city various its laws with scooters). LAPD stops this man who's riding on the sidewalk and immediately smelled the booze from him.

The guy refused to take a breathalyzer and failed his sobriety test. In the end, he was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI.

Please do't ride them under the influence. It even says on the Lime and Bird user agreement. You too, can go to jail riding the scooters while drunk.

via TMZ