CVS Reciept Is As Long As A Truck Bed After Buying 2 Rolls Of Lifesavers

What is it about the CVS receipt? Why are they always so long? It doesn't matter what you buy, that story uses an entire tree every time you make a purchase. Even though it's filled with coupons and store offers, your receipt should never be as long as a vehicle!

In this case, we have a guy who only bought two things at CVS...two rolls of Lifesavers candy. No joke, his receipt was almost as long at the bed of his truck!

Wow! Seems a tad bit excessive.