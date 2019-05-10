Guns N' Roses Sues Brewery For Guns ‘N' Rosé Ale

The Band Claims The Brewery Began Sale of The Beer In 2018 Without Approval

Legendary rock group Guns N’ Roses are heading to court, and it’s not because of anything Axl Rose did. The band is suing a Colorado brewery for trademark infringement over a beer called ‘Guns ‘N’ Rosé.’

Guns N’ Roses is claiming Oskar Blues Brewery of the Canarchy Craft Brewing Collective began selling Guns ‘N’ Rosé in 2018 without the band’s permission. Not only was the beer sold, but the company also sold merchandise, including hats, shirts, glasses, buttons and bandanas, with the logo on it.

Oskar Blues Brewery tried to trademark their logo last year, but was denied after Axl Rose and other band members claimed the logo was “confusingly similar.” Though asked to stop selling the beer, the brewery refused and said they will continue selling Guns ‘N’ Rosé until March 2020.

The lawsuit argues the band has “suffered and continues to suffer and/or is likely to suffer damage to their trademarks, trade name, business reputation, and goodwill." While Gun N’ Roses may be known for their partying days, the band clearly doesn’t want people to think they are involved with Guns ‘N’ Rosé.

