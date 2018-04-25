Guns & Hoses Opens Fund In Support Of Fallen Officer Rogelio Santander

The Guns & Hoses Foundation of North Texas has officially opened a benevolence fund to help assist the family of fallen Dallas PD officer Rogelio Santander.

Santander was shot while attending to a call about a shoplifting attempt at a Home Depot, Tuesday afternoon. Santander was taken to a hospital along with another injured officer and a civilian who were also shot.

Monday morning, Santander died as a result of his wounds.

Guns & Hoses is dedicated to show respect and gratitude to police and firefighters that have died in the line of duty and are committed to helping their families.

If you would like to donate to Santander's fund. Go HERE.